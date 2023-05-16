PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PointsBet Stock Performance
Shares of PBTHF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
PointsBet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PointsBet (PBTHF)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.