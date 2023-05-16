PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

