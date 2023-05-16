PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

PolarityTE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

