PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

PTE traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

