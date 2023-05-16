Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.95 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $78.95 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 767,618,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 767,408,569.83506 with 635,531,994.51945 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15314127 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,862,764.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

