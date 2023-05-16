Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE PBH traded up C$0.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,976. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.71.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

