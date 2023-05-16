Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 18,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $828,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 416.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

