Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 18,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.
Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
