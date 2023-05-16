Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

