PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 118,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 356,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.