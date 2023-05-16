ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.39

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 717807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

ProFrac Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

