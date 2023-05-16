Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00015978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $78.66 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28721543 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,267,533.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

