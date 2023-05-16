PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.000836.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 1.2 %

PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.