PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.000836.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 1.2 %
PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
