Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,900 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. 99,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

