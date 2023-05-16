Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,300 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,161. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

