Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $145.32. 584,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,589. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

