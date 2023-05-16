Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,227. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

