Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,700 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

STT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. 220,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.