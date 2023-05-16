Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Corteva comprises 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 60,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.