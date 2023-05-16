Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
