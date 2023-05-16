Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00009591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $271.20 million and $31.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.23 or 0.06729386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,658,530 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

