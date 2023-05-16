QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. 2,443,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

