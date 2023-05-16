QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $366.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00161049 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $372.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

