Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

