Radio Caca Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $52.03 million and $2.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

