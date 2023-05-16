RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $41.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4 %

RAPT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.37. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

