Raymond James Cuts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

TRTX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

