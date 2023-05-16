Reading International (RDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

