Realty Income Co. Declares May 23 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a may 23 dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.