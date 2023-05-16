Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackLine (BL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):

5/8/2023 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/8/2023 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00.

5/5/2023 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $59.00.

5/5/2023 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $64.00.

5/5/2023 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $55.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

