Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS: SVAUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2023 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

5/1/2023 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

4/28/2023 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

4/28/2023 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

