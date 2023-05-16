Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 4.9%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 172,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 208,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

