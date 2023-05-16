renBTC Trading Down 5.7% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $27,518.29 or 1.01563016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $300.79 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

