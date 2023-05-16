Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Renew Stock Down 0.1 %

RNWH stock opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.04) on Tuesday. Renew has a one year low of GBX 550 ($6.89) and a one year high of GBX 789 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 694.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 693.27. The firm has a market cap of £570.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,443.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

