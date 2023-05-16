Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 15th (AKBA, AMBC, BRFS, CB, CBAY, CLF, CPRX, DGICA, DRQ, EDAP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 15th:
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
