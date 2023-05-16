Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 15th (AKBA, AMBC, BRFS, CB, CBAY, CLF, CPRX, DGICA, DRQ, EDAP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 15th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

