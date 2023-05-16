Reviewing Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 22.86% -64.06% 10.79% Smith Micro Software -63.51% -27.22% -21.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 3 2 0 2.17 Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 201.65%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Dropbox.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.37 billion 3.41 $553.20 million $1.53 14.78 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.51 -$29.28 million ($0.55) -2.20

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dropbox beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in May 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.