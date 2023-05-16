Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 174.92%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11% Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Skeena Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 9.25 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.35

Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Skeena Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

