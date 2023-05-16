RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $428.08. The stock had a trading volume of 378,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $351.90 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.