RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.25%.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.