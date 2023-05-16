RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,512 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 522,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,223. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

