RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $414,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

NYSE:DTE traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 133,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

