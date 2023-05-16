RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $471,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,765. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

