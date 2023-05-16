RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $512,000 in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EVCM stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 10,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,820. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

