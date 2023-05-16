RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $608,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. 1,190,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,970. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.