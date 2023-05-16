RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 465,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,514. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

