RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

