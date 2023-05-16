RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 149,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Kodiak Sciences comprises 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,417. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $308.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

