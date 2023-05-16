RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 526,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 4.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 5,663,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,298,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.