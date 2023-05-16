RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Verizon Communications makes up 2.4% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 5,472,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,355,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

