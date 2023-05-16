RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. 1,037,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,095. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

