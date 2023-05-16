Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Director Buys $104,800.00 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $51,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 150.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,194,000 after buying an additional 525,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

