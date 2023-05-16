RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pfizer by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,571,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,746,000 after purchasing an additional 707,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

